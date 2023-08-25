LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plot of dirt and gravel in Louisville's Merriwether neighborhood will soon be the city's first Food Truck Park.
Food trucks have been a staple across Kentuckiana, and people are often seen taking their lunch breaks at one in downtown Louisville.
But at Jubilee Field on East Burnett Avenue, it'll be a one-stop shop with several options. It's the future site of Culinary Row.
"Louisville's first food truck park," said Troy King, owner of Six Forks and Culinary Row.
The park will be unique because trucks won't rotate in and out.
"These trucks won't move," King said. "So they'll be able to operate like a restaurant, being able to do delivery services and all that."
King and Selena Johnson are renting the trailers out to people who are currently calling themselves home chefs, but want to take the next step.
"This is gonna give that individual who doesn't quite have enough money to open up their own food truck," said King.
He's calling it an entrepreneurial hub, a place for people who are passionate about cooking to get a business started.
"We want to give people opportunities," he said. "And put that food out to the masses, and so this is gonna be the most economical way to do that."
King said most food trucks operate on a generator, but that won't be the case at Culinary Row. Work is being done to add electric so the trucks won't be so loud. Water lines have also been put in.
The plan is to have tables and chairs in the green space for people to "dine in," and they're working on getting an entertainment space, too.
"This is probably gonna be a slushie trailer. That middle one's gonna be for rent. That last one's probably gonna be some type of gourmet burger trailer," King said.
There will be some festivals in the space this fall, but the plan is to have the food trucks up and running by March.
For those interested in taking the next step and renting out one of the trailers, email culinaryrowlou@gmail.com.
