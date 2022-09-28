LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that aims to end homelessness for people living with HIV/AIDS received a $6.5 million housing grant.
House of Ruth provides housing and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS and their families who are at risk of losing their homes.
The $6,517,259 grant, which came from the American Rescue Plan, is the largest grant the organization has received in its 30-year history.
Lisa Sutton, the executive director of House of Ruth, said the organization is "beyond excited" about the funding.
"We have been planning to build new units for years, so to finally secure the funds to make it happen is such a wonderful development," Sutton said. "As our clients are aging, there's an increased demand for housing. This grant will go a long way to meet that demand."
Sutton said housing is critical for individuals living with the virus, especially since they're living longer because of recent breakthrough treatments.
