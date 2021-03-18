LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's largest airport and the University of Louisville are teaming up to improve the experience of travelers.
In the first agreement of its kind for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, the airport will serve as an innovation lab for UofL-led research projects.
"UofL is a world-class research university, and we are excited to establish this partnership with such a prominent institution in our community," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a statement. "We strive every day to be the best airport in the country. This collaboration is another element in making that a reality."
University faculty, students and airport staff will work together to identify technological and process improvements. Researchers will find solutions that could be implemented industry-wide, both in the terminal and on the airfield.
Those solutions could include the development of runway surfaces with extended lifecycles, or the improvement of of airport terminal operations and the use of technology to move passengers through the airport more efficiently.
