LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's "Queen of Traffic" is hanging up her vest this week after more than 20 years of keeping kids safe.
Ruth Golightly, 89, started working for the city in the 1960s but has worked as a traffic guard for about 25 years.
"I love it. I love directing traffic," said Golightly. "And I love interacting with the children."
You may have seen her helping children cross the street to go to school or directing traffic at a concert. But after generously dedicating her life to protecting the city's children, Louisville Metro Police said she will hang up her traffic vest this Thursday, Aug. 31.
"It has been such an honor and privilege to work with Ruth all these years," LMPD said in a social media post. "She's generously dedicated decades of her life protecting our children. She cannot be replaced. Ruth's mission of protecting our children as they make their way to school was executed with perfection."
Golightly will finish her career as a Traffic Control Officer at Western Middle School and Brandeis Elementary School.
LMPD said her advice for drivers in school zones is to "Go lightly."
