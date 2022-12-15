FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. U.S. Health officials there were no new measles cases reported last week, a sign the nation’s worst epidemic of the disease in 27 years could be in its final stages. The current epidemic emerged about a year ago. It took off this year, with most of the cases reported in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)