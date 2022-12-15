LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local hospitals already full are adding another virus to the list of concerns for Louisville doctors. Measles is now on their radar.
The worry stems from Columbus, Ohio, where more than 70 cases have been reported. Of those cases, 25 patients had to be checked into the hospital.
The reason doctors are bringing it up now is because of Christmas. A lot of people hit the road to visit loved ones during the holidays. As we learned during the height of the pandemic, that can cause serious issues with the spread of a virus.
"I would emphasize that the outbreak in Columbus is occurring primarily in children, and children that are unimmunized," Dr. Kristina Bryant, with Norton Healthcare, explained.
Measles is highly contagious and can remain in the air for two hours. Symptoms include fever, cough, watery eyes and a rash that breaks out three to five days after symptoms start.
"We are just pre-emptively watching this and wanting the public to know that it is occurring so they can take appropriate action so they can protect themselves," said Dr. Jeffrey Howard, from the Metro Department of Public Health.
Two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is recommended to people 12 months and older.
Meanwhile, the Flu seems to be hitting the area the hardest with 7,000 cases reported.
The COVID-19 community level in Jefferson County is in the low category, but cases are increasing across the U.S., and are pushing some surrounding counties into the medium zone.
RSV outbreaks at child care centers have also been reported in the Metro area.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.