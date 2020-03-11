LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to "Stand Up": Ludacris is coming to town for Kentucky Derby week.
Fourth Street Live! announced it's 2020 Derby Week Concert Series Derby on Wednesday. On April 29, Soul Circus will perform a free show. The next day, you can see the Eli Young Band. Then on Friday -- headliner Ludacris will hit the stage followed by a performance by DJ Pauly D. And then on Saturday, DJ Travisty will perform a free show.
Tickets go on sale this Friday. They are $15.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.