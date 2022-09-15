LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lunch on the Lawn was held at Waterfront Park in honor of Give For Good Louisville.
Give for Good Louisville is held by the Community Foundation of Louisville, and generates fundraising for local nonprofits. It's Louisville biggest day of community giving.
There are hundreds of amazing non-profit organizations in Louisville doing so much good for our community. Please consider helping how you can. 💫 #GiveForGoodLou https://t.co/lkVsXhqP5r pic.twitter.com/h3U5XD6Ej5— Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) September 15, 2022
The lunch was held near the Big Four Bridge, featuring local food trucks and live music. Waterfront Park is one of hundreds of different organizations and causes that donors can support during Give for Good.
"This is the most visited destination in downtown Louisville," said Ashley Smith, Waterfront Park director of development. "About 2.2 million people visit this park every year and this is just an opportunity for us to talk to the people who use this park and to ask for support."
This is the 9th year for the event. It has raised more than $42 million since it began.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Give for Good Louisville had raised more than $3.3 million from over 11,000 donors this year.
