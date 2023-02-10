LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon.
Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger.
Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as the reason for his termination.
Former interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroder, now the deputy chief in Lyndon, has been named interim police chief to lead the department following Throneberry's firing.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
