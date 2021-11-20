LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium hosted the National Women's Soccer League Championship game in front of record crowds for Louisville.
The Washington Spirit came away winners, but the city of Louisville and soccer fans here also feel like winners.
"We love it. It's a huge point of pride for us," John Richardson, a soccer fan, said. "We were the first ones down here again this morning because we knew all the out of town fans coming in and we wanted to be set up so we could welcome them in, have a good time."
Richardson and LouCity Tailgaters believe getting the chance to host the championship game shows the ownership's efforts to make Louisville a soccer city is paying off.
"Whether it's in the USL or the NWSL, we want to be one of the top stadiums in the league - and I think it just shows that we are one of those," Richardson said.
More than 10,300 fans attended the match, making it the largest crowd to see a women's soccer game at Lynn Family Stadium.
Some came from as far as California.
"Our sister plays on Washington Spirit so we're so excited to watch her," said Caitlin McKeown.
Tara McKeown is a defender for the Washington Spirit.
Others from Illinois only had a few hours to travel.
"We decided why not just jump in the car and come see it ourselves," said Jason Dionne.
However far they traveled, all were thrilled with the turnout.
"This environment, just being around so many other fans is insane, it's awesome," Dionne said.
"It's cool to see how many people come out to support, especially, like, a women's sport," Shaylee McKeown, sister of Tara McKeown, said.
It's a women's sport that Racing Louisville fans hope continues to grow.
"Ever since Racing came into the league we always dreamed to have in the championship game here," Richardson said. "Even though our team is not in it, it's amazing to be able to host and have all these great fans come out and enjoy the game with us.
Louisville soccer fans would like to see Lynn Stadium host more championships in the future, and fans hope to see Racing compete for the title one day, too.
