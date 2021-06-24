LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man is in jail after a test drive turned criminal.
The Madison Police Department received a call Wednesday that a customer had taken a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu for a test drive from Chandler Chevrolet and had yet to return the car three hours later.
Madison Police officers were able to catch up with the vehicle on Michigan Road, near the Madison Mobile Village, and pull it over. Police said Dillien Keller, 25, was behind the wheel.
During the search of the car, officers found "a crystal substance" that tested positive as methamphetamine.
Keller is charged with unauthorized control of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
