LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark has launched a new limited release bourbon for 2020.
The bourbon is the second limited release product in the company's wood finishing series, according to a news release.
While last year's release featured fruit flavors, Maker's Mark officials said this year's bottle has a bolder taste.
“Our 2020 limited release has been a quest to amp up those rich vanilla and buttery-caramel flavors that typically stem from our unique approach to seasoning our barrel wood outside for a full year," said Jane Bowie, director of innovation at Maker’s Mark.
The bourbon is made using two different wood staves to bring out the flavors.
The bottles are expected to cost $59.99 and will be sold nationwide beginning in September.
