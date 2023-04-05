LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark your calendars and set your alarms because Maker's Mark Bourbon Keeneland commemorative bottles hit the shelves Friday for opening day of the Spring Meet.
There are less than 10,000 available for purchase.
With colorful depictions of winning jockey's from last years Breeder's Cup World Championship, the three limited edition bottles are expected to sell out in just one day.
Each bottle will be signed by the artist. This year's artists include Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater and Tyler Robertson.
The bottles will also be signed by Keeneland's President and CEO, Whiskey Maker and Maker's Mark Managing Director, and by one of three winning jockey's from the Breeder's Cup World Championships.
Proceeds from the bottles this year benefit LexArts in Lexington and will help create a permanent public art legacy project. The project will showcase past and present stories of Kentucky's culture, through an interactive tour.
The commemorative bottle release is a partnership between Marker's Mark and Keeneland as a way to raise millions for different causes across the State.
This commemorative bottle release marks its 26th year.
