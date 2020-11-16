LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark is releasing a special bourbon bottle to help those struggling in the hospitality industry.
The Maker's Mark CommUNITY Batch is a first-of-its-kind special release bourbon created by blending Maker's Mark Private Selection barrels from 37 restaurants, bars and retailers across the country.
All the money raised will benefit the Let's Empower Employment, or LEE initiative, led by Louisville celebrity chef Edward Lee. The program supports the food and beverage community during the pandemic. Lee teamed up with Maker's Mark to establish the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, when the pandemic started. The initiative has provided more than 500,000 meals and much-needed supplies in 19 relief kitchens nationwide.
Maker's Mark CommUNITY Batch Bourbon is available through the LEE Initiative in cities where Maker's Mark Private Selection partners are located including Louisville and Lexington. Suggested donation begins at $70. For more information, go to the LEE Initiative online.
On Dec. 1, 2020, The LEE Initiative and Maker's Mark will host virtual events to help raise money and awareness. Those 21 and older who make a suggested donation towards a CommUNITY Batch bottle will be invited to join a virtual tasting hosted by Chef Lee and Maker's Mark Director of Innovation Jane Bowie. For every attendee who joins, Maker's Mark will donate one meal through LEE Initiative efforts.
