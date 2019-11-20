LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wish you could avoid driving aimlessly around Mall St. Matthews looking for a parking spot this holiday season? Your wish has been granted.
Mall St. Matthews is reserving a little more than 50 parking spaces near its main entrance by Victoria’s Secret for reserved parking on Fridays and Saturdays during the holiday season. One of the reserved parking spots will cost $5.
For $7, you can have your car valet parked in a lot near The Cheesecake Factory, which has space for 70 to 100 cars depending on the day.
The reserved parking could expand to more days of the week and expand to offer more spots if it's popular. The service will run through Dec. 26.
