LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malone's is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
The steak restaurant will open its doors at the Paddock Shops in Louisville's east end.
After being offered in Lexington since the late 90s, Malone's expanded to Louisville, first announced in October 2019.
Bluegrass Hospitality Group of Lexington, which also owns Drake's, is taking online reservations.
The restaurant has heated sidewalks, a second kitchen dedicated to special events and a glass roof from Turkey.
