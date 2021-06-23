LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-awaited restaurant is opening its doors in Louisville next week.
Bluegrass Hospitality Group of Lexington, which also owns Drake's, is opening Malone's in the Paddock Shops on Tuesday, June 29.
It will be the steak restaurant's first location outside of Lexington. The owners believe summer is the best time to open one of Louisville's biggest restaurants.
"This city has been through a lot," Managing Partner George Carpenter Jr. previously told WDRB News. "They deserve a nice, new, exciting spot to come out and just have a fun time."
The restaurant will have heated sidewalks, a second kitchen dedicated to special events and a glass roof direct from Turkey.
