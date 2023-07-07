A man was arrested early Friday morning after firing shots outside of a Lexington hospital, LEX18 reported.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a parking garage across from the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. University of Kentucky Police said they got a call about a man outside the hospital with a gun.
When police arrived, the man went into the parking garage across from the hospital and fired three shots into the wall and ceiling of the garage.
No injuries were reported, and the man was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.