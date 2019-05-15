LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman gave someone a ride but then was stabbed and raped.
Police arrested Eric Johnson in Oldham County on charges of rape and assault. An arrest report said just before midnight on May 2, a woman gave Eric Johnson a ride from a Circle K in La Grange.
Johnson told her where to stop, took her out of the car, stabbed her in the leg and then raped her.
Police got a warrant Wednesday to search Johnson's home and arrested him.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.