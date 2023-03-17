LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead following an assault in the St. Denis neighborhood late Thursday night.
Officers with the LMPD's second division responded around 11 p.m. to a report of an assault in the 3800 block of Oboe Drive. That's off Shanks Lane, west of Shively. According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers found a man who had been "struck several times during an assault."
The man was rushed to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, and at this time have no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.