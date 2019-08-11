LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and another charged with DUI and murder after a crash between a vehicle and a golf cart near Seneca Park on Sunday.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said.
Two men were riding in the golf cart near Seneca Park when they were hit, Smiley said. Both were transported to University Hospital where one was pronounced dead. The other man was treated and is expected to survive, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.
The driver of the vehicle, a male, that hit the men in the golf cart was arrested and charged with DUI and murder.
No names or details surrounding the crash have been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
