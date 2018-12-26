LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of crashing into a police car and killing the officer inside was in court Wednesday.
Sixty-year-old Roger Burdette is charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence.
Second Division Detective Deidre Mengedoht, 32, who had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 64 for a traffic violation, died when her cruiser went up in flames after it was struck by a semi truck.
It happened around 2 p.m. Dec. 24, in the right eastbound lane of Interstate 64 near Third Street.
That's when police say Burdette, who was driving a semi truck for MSD, crashed into Mengedoht's cruiser, causing it to burst into flames.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said Mengedoht had her emergency lights on during the stop.
Burdette was arrested at the scene. According to court documents, he told police he took several prescription pills before the crash.
Court documents indicate Burdette "submitted to field sobriety tests on scene."
During one of the tests, Burdette was unable to maintain his balance. During another field sobriety test, police say Burdette swayed side to side while he had his arms raised.
Burdette is charged with murder of a police officer and DUI. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
During Wednesday's court appearance, Burdette's attorney, David Lambertus, asked for a lower bond, arguing that he has no felony convictions, and is a "zero risk" to reoffend.
However, the judge refused to reduce Burdette's bond, leaving it at $200,000 cash. He is due back in court on Jan. 7.
Mengedoht, known by her friends and co-workers as DeeDee, leaves behind a young son. She had been with the force for more than seven years, according to Chief Conrad.
"DeeDee, as she was known to her friends and colleagues, gave her life serving the community, which is something she loved to do," Chief Conrad said.
Council President David James has announced the city hall clock will be lit in blue in honor of Menegdoht starting Wednesday. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
