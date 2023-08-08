LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting two people in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood, killing one of them, may not serve any more jail time.
Louisville Metro Police said Matthew Martin shot two people in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane in October 2019.
One of the victims, 23-year-old Brandon Fultz, died at the hospital.
According to court documents, Martin pleaded guilty and his murder charge was amended down to reckless homicide.
His attempted murder charge was amended down to wanton endangerment.
Both charges carry a sentence of 5 years each, but Martin won't have to serve any of that time unless he violates his probation. He will be on probation for five years.
Related Stories:
- Police investigating double shooting on Goldsmith Lane
- 1 victim dies following last week's double shooting on Goldsmith Lane
- Police identify suspect in double-shooting in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.