LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the California neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue, which is near Moe's Food Mart, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a news release. The scene also borders the Parkland neighborhood.
Responding officers found two people that had been shot. One of them, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a local hospital, Smiley said, adding that his condition was "undetermined at this time."
The investigation into the shooting by LMPD's Homicide Unit is still ongoing. It is unclear if there are any suspects.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
