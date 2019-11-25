LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man dies Monday night after being shot several times in the Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived at 28th Street and Hale Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Monday to find a man who'd been shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but has not yet identified any suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
