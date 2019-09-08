LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a crash in the northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder, I-265, near Billtown Road.
Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police believe the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was driving in a northbound lane of the Gene Snyder when he swerved to avoid a tire in the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and run off the road, ejecting the driver.
Smiley said the driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.
