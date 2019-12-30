LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One mad is dead after a Sunday afternoon car crash in Harrison County, Indiana.
According to a news release, the head-on crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Corydon Ramsey Road, near Sky Aire Road.
One of the drivers -- an adult male -- died at the scene. Several others, including a woman and three juveniles, were taken from the scene to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This is a tragic day for all those involved," the news release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department states. "We ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."
The man who died has not yet been identified.
