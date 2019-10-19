LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody, and a woman is in serious condition after being thrown out of a car early Friday morning.
Ricardo Gray, 28, appeared in court Saturday facing a long list of charges, including wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, unlawful imprisonment, and possession of cocaine.
Police say Gray was driving and fled from a traffic stop, forcing a passenger to fall out of the moving car.
According to court documents, around 2:30 a.m. an officer witnessed a woman being thrown from a car "traveling at a high rate of speed" while fleeing a traffic stop near Planetree Drive and Lagoona Drive, not far from Rangeland Road and Poplar Level Road.
The officer stopped to help the woman, who was unconscious. Police say the car then stopped briefly, and officers heard another woman screaming for help and to be let out of the car before she got out and ran.
Police say Gray continued driving at a high rate of speed and ran through multiple intersections "without showing any regards for public safety," until he reached the Guardian Court Apartments near Preston Highway. That's when he got out and ran into an apartment, where he was arrested around 3:30 a.m.
Gray is being held on a $25,000 full cash bond. He'll be in court again Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.
