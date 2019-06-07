LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has identified a man who was found shot to death in a burning car early Wednesday morning.
Police began investigating after finding the body of Michael Gaines, 37, in a burning car on Cecil Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood just before 4 a.m.
The case turned into a homicide investigation after an autopsy showed Gaines had been shot before the vehicle crashed and caught fire.
"Around 3:40 in the morning I heard three gunshots," said a neighbor who asked to not be identified because of fear of retaliation for speaking about the crime. "They were fairly close, you could tell. But didn't think that much of it because you hear gunshots a lot."
Police say they are looking for suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.