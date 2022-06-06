LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead outside a Shively liquor store Sunday night.
Shively Police responded to the parking lot of Dixie Liquor at 4525 Dixie Highway at 9:50 p.m., according to a news release. That's not far from Gagel Avenue.
Officers say the victim, who was on a bicycle, had been shot to death. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe the victim, who has not yet been identified, was in his 30s.
The case is under investigation. If anyone has any information, please call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
