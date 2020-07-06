LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Monday night, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman.
LMPD officers responded to Lafayette Drive and Georgetown Place on a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a male and a female who had both been shot.
Both victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where the man remains in critical condition. Police say the woman has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
LMPD does not have any suspects at this time. The department's major crimes unit is investigating.
