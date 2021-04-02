LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition at University Hospital after he was shot in the area of Preston Highway and Outer Loop Friday night.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m., department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Police found an adult male with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of Preston Highway, which is near Audubon Park, but investigators believe he was shot in the area of Preston Highway and Outer Loop.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation into the shooting because of the severity of the man's injuries.
Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
