LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after losing control of a U-Haul truck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says around 8 p.m. officer responded on a report of a vehicle collision on the Louisville side of the bridge.
A preliminary investigation showed that a U-Haul truck was going northbound with a vehicle in tow.
It then began to shift after the driver lost control and it veered into the southbound land of traffic and hit a passenger vehicle.
Police say the "U-Haul struck a support beam on the bridge."
According to Mitchell, the driver of the U-Haul was transported to University Hospital with a "serious injury but is expected to survive their injuries"
LMPD is investigating.
As of 10 p.m., both sides of the bridge were shut down by police.
