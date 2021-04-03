LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, following an early morning shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to LMPD, officers were called to the 3200 block of W. Kentucky St. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find an adult male who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673.
