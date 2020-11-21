LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man linked to the police raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment was shot and killed Thursday in the Russell neighborhood.
Adrian Walker, 28, was killed in the shooting, according to his attorney, Keith Kamenish.
Louisville Metro Police said officers found Walker shot around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near Magazine and S. 23rd streets. He died at the scene.
There are no suspects in the shooting, police said Thursday.
Walker was listed with Breonna Taylor and Jamarcus Glover on the March 12 warrant that let Louisville police search Taylor’s Springfield Drive apartment. Police believed Walker and Glover were supplying narcotics for a “trap house” on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood.
Walker and two other men were arrested in late December on drug trafficking and firearms charges after police searched abandoned houses on Elliott Avenue and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Adrian Walker is not related to Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, who fired at police when officers entered Taylor’s apartment while serving the warrant early on March 13. Taylor was shot and killed.
Police believed Glover, who had previously dated Taylor, may have been keeping drugs or money at her apartment. None was found, according to police evidence records.
Related Stories:
- 1 dead in daylight shooting in the Russell neighborhood
- New court records reveal jail phone calls after Breonna Taylor shooting
- Police say drug dealers were stashing drugs, guns in abandoned Louisville homes
- Grand jury in Breonna Taylor case 'didn't agree that certain actions were justified,' juror says
- Breonna Taylor case: Court releases recording of grand jury proceedings
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.