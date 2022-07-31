LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana.
William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area.
Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Anyone with information on Hankins' whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 812-358-2141.
