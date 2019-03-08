SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The man accused of leading a Charlestown Police officer on a chase that killed him is facing a long prison sentence.
A judge sentenced 35-year-old Benjamin Eads on Friday to the 30-year prison sentence agreed to in a plea deal reached in February.
Eads was arrested December 12, 2018 following a two-county police chase and crash that killed Charlestown Police Sgt. Benton Bertram. The 33-year-old K-9 officer lost control of his cruiser and hit a tree while chasing Eads, who had stolen a car in Clark County. Eads was able to get away, but he was arrested a short time later.
Wearing a black and white striped prison uniform, Eads was escorted into a Scott County Courtroom with shackles around his hands and feet. More than a dozen Charlestown Police officers filled the courtroom for the sentencing.
Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald says he hopes Eads will have time to think about what he did, and come out a changed man.
"He'll have a second chance," McDonald said. "Unfortunately, Sgt. Bertram doesn't have that reset button. Sgt Bertram got a life sentence for upholding the laws in our state for chasing a criminal element in our community. There is no reset button and that's the difficult part with this.
Even with good time credit, Eads must serve at least 75 percent of his 30-year prison sentence.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.