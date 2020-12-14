LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 20s was shot and killed Monday evening in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said it happened around 6 p.m. on South 38th Street near River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
