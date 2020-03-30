LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot by local police last week after officers say he stabbed a pregnant woman was booked into jail Monday afternoon.
Byron Johnson is charged with attempted murder and attempted fetal homicide.
Louisville Metro Police Department said officers chased Johnson Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman on Allston Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway. Investigators said Johnson had a gun, and shots were fired before he surrendered.
Police said Johnson was dating the stabbing victim.
The victim's baby had to be delivered early. The woman and her baby were still in the hospital as of last week.
