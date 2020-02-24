LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot by police after a chase through Kentucky ended in Corydon, Indiana, has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Brandon Lewis, 31, died Thursday afternoon from multiple gunshot wounds. He had been in the hospital in critical condition since the shooting on Feb. 16.
The chase started in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, and ended in Corydon at Highway 62 and State Road 135. Police say Lewis and his wife, Alisha, were driving a stolen SUV.
Officers used spike strips to stop the SUV, after which police said the couple started shooting at officers, who returned fire. Alisha Lewis turned the gun on herself and died. Brandon Lewis was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.
