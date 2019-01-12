LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot on a TARC bus in downtown Louisville on Dec. 23 has died, police say.
Michael Bennett, 42, died Friday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near 4th and Market Streets near the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to police.
Police said two men on the bus got into some sort of altercation. While exiting the bus, one of the men fired several gunshots, hitting Bennett multiple times. No one else was injured in the shooting.
At last check, police were still on the lookout for the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting, police say.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation.
