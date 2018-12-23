LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Louisville.
A MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB the shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday at 3rd and Market Streets.
From WDRB's crew at the scene, it appears the shooting happened near the Kentucky International Convention Center at 4th and Market Streets. A window on a TARC bus appeared to have been shot out.
According to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Market Street.
Police say their investigation revealed the shooting happened after two men got into "some type of altercation" on a TARC bus. While exiting the bus, one of the men fired several gunshots, hitting the victim multiple times. No one else was injured, Mitchell said.
The victim was transported to University Hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. Mitchell said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and police are actively searching the 4th Street area for him.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
