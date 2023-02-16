LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female student from Manual High School was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle near the University of Louisville early Thursday.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. according to a news release. That's when officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at Cardinal Boulevard and South 2nd Street. Louisville Metro Police Department investigators say the vehicle was eastbound on Cardinal Boulevard when it turned left into the northbound lanes of South 2nd Street, striking the pedestrian who was crossing the intersection.
The victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, but police say her injuries did not appear life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Both the driver and the pedestrian are students at Manual High School.
The LMPD 4th Division is investigating the incident.
