LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marshall County High School in southern Kentucky is marking five years since a mass shooting.
Two students, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, were killed and 14 other students were injured on January 23, 2018. Fellow student Gabriel Parker was charged with murder and assault.
Parker was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.
The shooting led to a new law in Kentucky allowing school officers to carry weapons, and a bill in Frankfort would require school resource officers to carry guns.
