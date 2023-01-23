Teenager accused of shooting 2 classmates in Marshall County to be arraigned Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marshall County High School in southern Kentucky is marking five years since a mass shooting. 

Two students, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, were killed and 14 other students were injured on January 23, 2018. Fellow student Gabriel Parker was charged with murder and assault. 

Bailey Holt, left, and Preston Cope were shot and killed at Marshall County High School, near Benton, Kentucky, in 2018. 

Parker was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.

The shooting led to a new law in Kentucky allowing school officers to carry weapons, and a bill in Frankfort would require school resource officers to carry guns. 

