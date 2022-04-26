LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pilot program aims to teach students masonry at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.
Five interns are part of the the Bridge to Crafts Career Program — the first regional program by the World Monuments Fund (WMF) to launch outside of New York.
“Really, we couldn't ask for a better partner. They're so well suited and seated to provide this training," said WMF Regional Director Ann Cuss. "It's a beautiful site with so many important monuments and mausoleums, so it was kind of a no brainer for us.”
The interns will learn masonry cleaning, conservation, safety and maintenance techniques.
"Nobody wants to do the masonry work anymore, and you can make a decent living doing it," Jim Lewis, the masonry instructor for the Bridge to Crafts Careers program, said. "If you're good at your trade, you can name your prices basically."
During the 10-week program, the students will work hands-on to restore the Spotts family mausoleum at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The foundations manager for the Cave Hill Heritage Foundation said the mausoleum has been exposed to acid rain, pollution and other issues over the years.
“Being a cemetery, especially a cemetery established in 1848, it's critical that we are taking care of the monuments and markers and we're capturing that history and keeping that story alive in the future," Gwen Mooney, the president and CEO of Cave Hill Cemetery said.
Beyond preserving history, the program provides the interns with a job opportunity. The program has an 80% job placement rate among graduates, with pay offerings up to $48 an hour with benefits, according to the International Masonry Institute.
