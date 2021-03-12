SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are lining up to get vaccinated over the next two days at a new mass vaccination site in southern Indiana.
The clinic at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg looks similar to vaccination sites that have popped up in other places in the area. Like them, it's operating as a drive-thru clinic with volunteers directing cars into several different lanes upon arrival.
One major difference, however, is this site will only be open Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13.
Over the course of the next two days, 5,760 people will be getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, another opportunity for people over 50 to be vaccinated.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said vaccine hesitancy has gone down over the past few months as more people have been vaccinated.
"To be able to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the one dose — does provide us a lot of flexibility and creativity to kind of tailor our vaccine rollout to the needs of our citizens, and we're excited about that opportunity as well," he said.
Statewide, 1.9 million people have been given at least one dose of a vaccine, with 770,000 fully vaccinated.
Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said she's hopeful new guidelines for people fully vaccinated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will motivate more Hoosiers to make appointments.
"We were very excited when we saw when we opened up these three mass vax sites and IMS and this site filled up really quickly," she said. "I think it's really impressive. People are excited to get it and people are driving really far just to get access to this specific vaccine."
On Monday, early educators become eligible to get a vaccine at any of the more than 400 vaccination sites across the state. Weaver said she is optimistic the state will be able to open up appointments to the next age group soon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.