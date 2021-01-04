LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday health officials in Louisville began administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers at the city's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena, at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center.
The site will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For now, vaccinations will be available, by appointment only, to people in the Tier 1A group, which includes physicians, nurses, dentists, occupational and physical therapists, medical lab personnel, audiologists, home health personnel, and mortuary personnel, among others.
If you're a healthcare worker and would like to sign up for the vaccine, visit: www.louisvilleky.gov/covid19. Click on the "Vaccines" tab, and complete the form.
In addition to the drive-thru lanes, a pedestrian lane for walk-ups will also be available as the vaccinations progress.
The site features three stations: the first one is where people are checked in and screened. At the second station, the vaccine will be received while individuals remain seated in their vehicles. The third station, a parking area, is where the vaccinated individual must remain for 15 minutes of observation to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
Health officials say they expect to provide about 1,000 doses this week, according to Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the health department's associate medical director.
"Our focus right now is on healthcare workers, but we expect to move into Tier 1B, which includes non-medical first responders, educators, corrections staff and adults over the age of 70, in early February," Hartlage said in a written statement.
Nurses with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness nurses, as well as nurse volunteers from the Kentucky Nurses Association, will be administering the vaccines.
"This is a wonderful facility for administering the vaccine," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told reporters during a news conference on Monday morning.
Fischer said that although vaccinations are currently limited to healthcare workers, in the weeks and months to come, that pool will be broadened until it eventually will include anyone who wants a vaccine.
"Not everybody is gonna get vaccinated, but most everybody is going to get vaccinated," Fischer acknowledged, adding that there are roughly 780,000 people in Louisville and "that's a lot of shots in a lot of arms."
