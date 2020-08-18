LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The social justice group Until Freedom plans what it calls a "massive demonstration" in Louisville on Aug. 25 as part of a four-day "BreonnaCon" to call for justice for Breonna Taylor.
In a release, Until Freedom says it is planning a first-of-its-kind "community convention" Aug. 22 to 25 and will culminate by leading what the organization calls nonviolent "direct action" training followed by a large-scale demonstration in the city.
The group says it will host workshops, training, empowerment programs for women and men, a school supply giveaway and a community BBQ being called "Bre-B-Q." The convention marking the 30-day occupation of Louisville by Until Freedom will also include a faith revival.
Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory says BreonnaCon will address issues impacting Louisville, including food insecurity.
According to the release, several celebrities will take part in the convention including reality TV stars Porsha Williams of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Phaedra Parks formerly of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Yandy Smith-Harris of "Love & Hip Hop New York" and Gizelle Bryant of "Real Housewives of Potomac."
