LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller partnered with Christopher 2X Game Changers to host a Christmas party for 300 children in Louisville.
It's the 13th year the hip-hop artist and Christopher 2X have collaborated to give children a special Christmas. This year, the party was hosted at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
"It's the love, knowing there is so much love here and the kids are excited," Master P said. "It's tough times for a lot of families, I know how they feel, I come from poverty, it's a blessing. Smiles is what makes me keep going. I love the kids in Louisville. This is my second home."
The party had a bounce house, a pop-a-shot basketball goal and food. Santa and The Grinch also stopped by. Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne also visited and spoke with the children.
Every child in attendance received a toy and a backpack.
Master P's son, Hercy Miller, who plays basketball for the University of Louisville, also contributed some of his NIL money to the event.
"Today is special because Christopher 2X and I said we wanted to help the kids, and my son told me, 'Dad, I want to take some of my NIL money and be a part of this,'" Master P said. "This is special for me and my son doing this together."
Master P was able to help 300 children this holiday season between Wednesday's event and other Christopher 2X Game Changers' programming like Future Healers and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies.
"The beautiful thing is when you can get a guy to come from Hollywood and come into these neighborhoods and give some hope and some inspiration and his story, it is just a big-big win for us all the way around," 2X said.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
