LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two world-famous hip hop artists are joining the board of directors of a Louisville nonprofit that promotes childhood education and nonviolence.
Snoop Dogg and Master P were appointed to the board of director positions for Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
Percy "Master P" Miller, an entertainment entrepreneur, will serve as the Honorary Chairman of the Board. The rapper has also served as a special youth advisor.
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, will serve the organization as Honorary Vice-Chair of the Board.
"Snoop and I are so excited about helping 2X Game Changers bring even more awareness of, and advocacy for, safe and healthy learning environments for kids through creative programming ideas," Master P said in a news release.
Christopher 2X, founder of the nonprofit, said the organization is grateful to have the artists join the board.
“Our organization is thrilled that these extraordinary individuals have joined our team and their involvement will only strengthen our mission of assisting children and families in Kentucky," 2X said.
Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy, Malakai Roberts, who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. Roberts co-authored "Adventures with Malakai," along with Percy "Master P" Miller in October. The book, which is about teamwork and overcoming adversity, is intended to inspire children who are blind.
"The Adventures of Malakai will act as a springboard for future projects that emphasizes and inspires kids to read more and understand that caring for one another – not violence - is how you overcome adversity that life brings you," Master P said.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.