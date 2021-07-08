LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville inched closer to launching a new minority business incubator on Thursday.
During a news conference, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that SKS Accounting and Consulting Firm -- a local accounting firm owned by a Black woman -- will manage the incubator.
Earlier this year, $100,000 was set aside to kickstart the project, which supports minority entrepreneurs.
It's called The Well. The incubator will offer access to WiFi and technology, meeting space, workshops, marketing and accounting services.
"So we're all in this together when it comes down to making sure that Black businesses -- minority businesses -- are going to be successful," said Kena Samuels Stith, founder of the SKS Accounting and Consulting Firm. "So if it's something in our wheelhouse that we don't have, we're going to make a phone call and make sure we're working with the other organizations."
The Well will initially be open to 30 businesses.
